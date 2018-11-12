Two minors dead, mother unconscious due to ‘tainted food’

KARACHI: Two minor brothers died, while their mother fell unconscious after allegedly consuming contaminated food in the upmarket Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood on Sunday.

The deceased brothers, identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Ahmad Ahsan and five-year-old Muhammad Ahsan, were the residents of Creek Vista Apartments in DHA. The children and their mother Ayesha were taken to a private hospital in the DHA after they fell sick. Doctors pronounced them dead, while their mother remains hospitalised.

Acting on the information received, police officials reached the site and inquired about the incident. According to Clifton SHO Javed Abro, the initial investigations suggest that the victims had had dinner at a restaurant in Zamzama and sweets at a playland in Block-IV in Clifton on Saturday night. He said that both facilities have been sealed for forensic investigations.

A case had not been registered by the time this report was filed, as the police were waiting for the chemical examination and forensic reports. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the deaths of the two minor children and sought a report from the Karachi commissioner.