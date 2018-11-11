Police, students pledge to fight crime, drugs jointly

PESHAWAR: Students and police officials during the first “Police- Youth Interaction” on Saturday pledged to jointly work and make the society free of crime, drugs, extremism and other evils.

This was the first activity of its kind and was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. The male and female students of different educational institutions interacted with the police officials.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal, SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad, SSP Coordination Javed Khan, a number of SPs and other officers briefed the students how to become a responsible citizen by avoiding negative activities, including use of drugs and company of bad people.

“The response of the youth was overwhelming. Many offered their services in the field of information technology. They shared their views how to go after the criminals, drug dealers and extremists in the society,” CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman told The News.

The students visited the exhibition and saw the stalls set up by the capital city police, traffic police, city patrol force, bomb disposal unit and others. They were briefed about the Dispute Resolution Councils, Police Assistance Lines, Police Access Service and efforts for improvement in police behaviour at police station level.

“Youth can play a key role against crime, extremism and drugs in the society. The first job is to avoid bad company. Besides, they should be fully involved in creating awareness among the people in their institutions and neighbourhood against drugs and crime,” CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman told the gatherings.

He said youth was the future of the country destined to play an important role in different sectors. “You shouldn’t allow anything wrong around you. In case of any assistance, you can call the concerned police officers on their cellphones, complaint numbers, Police Access Service or other means that have been publicised time and again to help the public,” said CCPO.