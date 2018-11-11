Anti-polio drive from tomorrow

LAHORE: A five-day anti-polio drive will be kicked off from November 12 and more than 7 million children would be administrated anti-polio vaccine in 12 districts, declared as sensitive. These districts included Lahore, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Attock.

A meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid finalised the preparations. The meeting was told that more than 18,000 ‘sehat muhafiz’ polio eradication teams of health department would run door-to-door campaign.

“It was a matter of concern for all stake holders that environmental samples of polio virus at Lahore, DG Khan and Rawalpindi found positive recently, so we have decided to expedite special polio eradication drive at selected areas,” said the minister. She urged the parents not to miss opportunity and get their children vaccinated during the campaign. “Multiple dozes of polio vaccine were required for a child to be fully protected. Parents who do not ensure vaccination of their children were risking health and lives of their own and other children as well,” the minister added.

Punjab has completed 2016 without any polio case. But next year, 2017, four-month child from Lodhran found affected of polio. During the current year, Punjab is still polio free province. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases.

Punjab’s Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed emphasised the need for all children to be immunised in every round of campaign.

“As long as the virus was being detected anywhere in the country, no child was safe from being infected”, said the DG health.

He stressed parents to call 0800-99000 helpline in case of any suggestions or complaints.