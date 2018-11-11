Pakistan Navy conducts beach- cleaning and plantation campaign

In order to create awareness of cleanliness among the people, the Pakistan Navy (PN) conducted a beach-cleaning and tree plantation campaign at Sea View on Saturday.

Commander of Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq welcomed the participants and highlighted the PN’s efforts regarding protection of the coastal and marine ecosystem through a mangroves plantation campaign.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, as the chief guest, a large number of PN officers, students of Bahria schools and colleges and various civil society segments participated in the campaign.

The participants removed garbage, including plastic items, bottles and polythene bags from the beach. Showbiz and sports celebrities also participated in the campaign to boost the morale of the participants. The governor also planted a sapling at the A K Khan Park and joined the participants in beach cleaning drive.

At the conclusion of the event, the governor highlighted the importance of maintaining a clean and green environment. He acknowledged the PN’s efforts in preserving the coastal and marine ecosystem and urged the people, government and non-government organisations to follow the PN in plantation campaign.

The PN pledged its full support in environmental sustainability and beach cleaning and tree plantation campaign on a regular basis as the PN has always been at the forefront in raising awareness on environmental issues among masses.