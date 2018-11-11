Pak Women face India in World T20 today

DUBAI: Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the ICC Women’s World T20 on Sunday (today) after losing their first match to Australia by 52 runs on Friday at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, West Indies.

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning missed out on fifties, but their useful knocks were backed up by strong bowling as Australia opened their campaign in style.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia raced away to a strong start, with the duo of Healy and Mooney adding 72 off 7.6 overs.

Healy was on her way to a brisk fifty when she became Aliya Riaz’s first victim of the day, departing for a 29-ball 48.

Meg Lanning and Mooney kept the scoreboard ticking, but none of the batter could complete her half-century.

With youngster Umaima Sohail playing a fearless game, Pakistan looked like they might make a fight of it, but her run-out on 20 off 11 balls opened the floodgates.

Spinners Georgia Wareham and Ash Gardner got some significant turn and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy was in the thick of things, playing a part in four dismissals as Pakistan collapsed from 64-3 to 78-7, before finishing on 113-8.