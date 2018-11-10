JUI-S chief’s son says probe progress not shared with him

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) acting head Maulana Hamidul Haq said on Friday though investigation into the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq was taking place, the investigative agencies had sought some time to trace out the perpetrators.

Speaking at the condolence reference here, said the government had not shared any information with the family about any possible headway in the investigation.

He said that his family and Darul Uloom Haqqania were cooperating with the police and security agencies to nab the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Maulana Hamidul Haq paid tributes to those who held peaceful demonstrations demanding the arrest of the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Talking to reporters, JUI-S provincial head Maulana Yousaf Shah said that the Saudi Arabia ambassador to Pakistan also visited Darul Uloom Haqqania to offer condolences on the assassination of the Maulana.

He said that the JUI-S had also given a call for staging protest but it was postponed when the Saudi ambassador arrived at Akora Khattak.

Meanwhile, people continued to visit Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak to offer condolences on the death of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Earlier, on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, a delegation from Saudi Arabia Embassy visited Akora Khattak and condoled the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq with his family .

The delegation comprised of Habibullah Al-Bukhari and Abu Muhammad of Maktab Al-Dawah Pakistan.

The delegation of Saudi Embassy officials called on Maulana Hamidul Haq, the son of the slain JUI-S chief and acting chief of the party, and administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak.

The Saudi delegation expressed grief over the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq and prayed for the departed soul.