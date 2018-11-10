Sat Nov 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018
Smog charges: LHC suspends EPA notice of sealing brick kilns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: Lahore High Court (Bahawalpur Bench) Judge Ibadur Rehman Khan Lodhi Friday suspended the notice of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to seal brick kilns on charges of causing smog.The LHC issued the directions on the writ petition of kiln owner Jan Muhammad, who challenged the notice of the EPA to close brick kilns in Punjab. The court sought para-wise reply from the EPA in ten days and adjourned the hearing until November 27. The petitioner counsel submitted that in view of Section 7 of The Punjab Environmental Protection Act-1997 , the agency had no power to issue such notices.

