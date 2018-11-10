Man killed, 4 injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when explosives planted in a bicycle went off in Edak Bazaar in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, sources said. The sources said the blast took place after Friday prayers. The explosives planted in the bicycle went off, killing one person and injuring another four. The injured were taken to a hospital in Bannu district. Soon after the blast, the security forces arrived at the scene. The district administration launched investigations into the incident.