Sat Nov 10, 2018
National

A
APP
November 10, 2018
C-130 aircraft makes emergency landing at PAF Base Nur Khan

National

A
APP
November 10, 2018

RAWALPINDI: A C-130 aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, made an emergency landing at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Nur Khan after catching fire on Friday. The fire of the aircraft was extinguished and all crew members on board were safe. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to ascertain the cause of the accident, a statement issued by the PAF Directorate of Media Affairs said. Earlier, the Rescue 1122 service had confirmed to this news agency that a service aircraft had caught the fire.

