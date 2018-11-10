Sat Nov 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018
Revival of old buildings in Multan ordered

Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

MULTAN: Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday ordered revival of centuries old buildings in Multan walled city. Addressing a meeting held in connection with reviewing Multan Walled City Project, the commissioner asked the district administration to indicate such buildings to restore the culture and old identity of the city. The commissioner said the services of international architects would be hired for the rehabilitation of the old buildings. He asked the administration to review the rehabilitation of populous places, Shaheen Market, Haram Gate Bazaar and Ghantha Ghar in the first phase. He directed restoration and installation of gates at the entrance of walled city in original designs. The commissioner ordered removal of encroachment in the walled city and widening of streets. Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik said the district administration was planning to file an application with the Punjab government for the establishment of an autonomous Walled City Authority on permanent basis for beautification and rehabilitation work in the in walled city.

