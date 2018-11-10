By our Correspondent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
land record: Pakistan Railways, Lahore Division, will prepare complete record of railways land within the division and maintain the land properly. Chairing a meeting here on Friday, Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar said all inspectors of works should ensure that railways land in their jurisdiction was not encroached upon.
Comments