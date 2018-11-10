Woman dies, daughter falls unconscious after drinking poisonous tea

An elderly woman was found dead with her daughter unconscious in mysterious circumstances at their house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Superintendent of Police Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto said a watchman of a nearby private school informed the police about the incident and the elderly women and her daughter were found unconscious when the police and rescue officials reached the property.

The victims were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 85-year-old Raeesa Begum was pronounced dead, while her 40-year-old daughter, Rukhsana, regained consciousness. Rukhsana told the police that a relative, namely Shahbaz, came along with his wife to their home late on Thursday night and offered them tea, and she was clueless about what happened to them after having tea. Police officials said it seemed that the victims’ relative gave them poisonous tea. No case had been registered till the filing of this report.