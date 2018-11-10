KDA club, marriage hall demolished

The Estate and Enforcement Cell of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Friday demolished the KDA Officers Club and a marriage hall on Kashmir Road in a crackdown against the land mafia.

The demolitions were carried out in the presence of KDA Director General Samiuddin Siddiqi. He ordered vacating the cell’s land as the operation against encroachments continued on the orders of the Supreme Court. Events at the club and the marriage hall taking place for a long time.