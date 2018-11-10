Rashid improves performance at Asian Air-gun Championships

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rashid Idrees showed improved performance in the 11th Asian Air-gun Championships that is being held in Kuwait.

In the 10 metre Air Pistol category, he scored 573-15x points (96, 98, 91, 96, 96, 96) in six rounds to qualify for the finals. He finished sixth out of 31 players in the qualification round.

In the finals, he scored 47.5 points (10.3, 10.1, 9.1, 10.0, 8.0) in the first stage. In the second, he added 49.7 points (9.4, 9.9, 10.6, 9.6, 10.2) to his initial score to make the total of 97.2 points.

In the second stage of the final round, he added 19.5 points to his score to achieve the total of 116.7 points. He then scored 19.9 points to finish seventh (second last) with the total score of 136.6 points.