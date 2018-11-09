Illegal pickle unit sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed an illegal pickle manufacturing unit and seized 60,000 kilogram substandard pickle on Thursday. The factory was functional in the desolate area of Kala Khatai Road. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman supervised the whole operations at the site.
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed an illegal pickle manufacturing unit and seized 60,000 kilogram substandard pickle on Thursday. The factory was functional in the desolate area of Kala Khatai Road. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman supervised the whole operations at the site.
Comments