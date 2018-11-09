Cop shot dead in Bahawalpur on resistance

BAHAWALPUR: A policeman was shot dead on resistance by dacoits near Chak 102, Fateh, on Thursday. Khuda Yar Khan Baloch of Bahawalnagar along with other policemen was going to the Bahawalnagar District Jail for duty when three gangsters him and tried to rob him and other policemen of cash and valuables. In the meantime, Khuda Yar offered resistance to them. It infuriated the dacoits and they shot him dead. --