Naya Pakistan has no room for hate, prejudice: Alvi

MULTAN: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Naya Pakistan had no room for poverty and the country needs promotion of Sufism for global connectivity and developing deep socio-political and cultural ties with other countries of the region.

Addressing the International Sufi Conference organised by Islamic Studies Department Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Qadoos Suhaib of Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Thursday, he said the message of Sufis like Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya could play a key role in global connectivity.

He invited the delegations of clerics, vice chancellors and senior academicians from south Punjab to presidency for a meeting with him. He said shortage of development funds in south Punjab would be solved on priority basis.

Alvi said the top priority of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was to promote education, which was the crux of services rendered by Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya throughout his life. The Sufis played historic role for spreading religion in the sub-continent. The great Saint devoted his life for promotion of tolerance and goodwill, and discouraged discrimination in the name of religion.

The president said the establishment of Hazrat Zakariya shrine alongside Hindu temple Parhaladpuri, most sacred place for Hindus, was a great example of tolerance. He said the entire life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) spread the message of tolerance. The Prophet had assured the minorities in an agreement that no Muslim would destroy the churches. This agreement had set a great example in the human history when the last Prophet assured the Christian minorities for all kind of safety and protection.

Alvi underlined the need for promotion of Islamic message of love in the country. “Naya Pakistan has no room for hate and prejudice, which were the byproducts of old Pakistan. This Naya Pakistan will empower people, give them rights, education and health facilities,” he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he was making efforts to present true picture of Islam before the world. He said that Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya was the first saint in the sub-continent who introduced the concept of resident university. He said that people were demanding change in narrative on terrorism and mainstreaming of the seminary network for winning the war on terror.

Qureshi said Balochistan was facing external interventions and insurgency. The present situation requires unity in the larger interest of the country and the message of saint can be helpful in forging national unity. The people from all faith and creed participate in the three-day urs congregations of the saint, which is a great source of national unity, he said.

The foreign minister underlined the need for bringing out the real spirit of Islam before the world. The Federation needs to unite all the federating units. He said the education of Sufis could be helpful in combating external conspiracies being faced by the country.

BZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Amin said that the institution was contributing in all sections of life, including fields of agriculture, commerce, and banking. The BZU career development centre was providing internships to post graduates and helping in sorting out the job opportunities. “Pakistan is facing key challenge of religious radicalization.” Later, shields were distributed among the guests.