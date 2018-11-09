Compensation packages

According to some media reports, the TLP protest that went on for three days caused billions of damage to public and private property. Taking the notice of the situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the relevant authorities to provide an exact figure of the damage caused by the riots. He has also asked the Punjab government to prepare compensation packages for the people whose property or vehicles were destroyed during the dharna.

The question, however, is: how will the government pay for the compensation packages? Obviously, taxpayers will be paying for the loss that was caused by the unbridled miscreants.

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi