Fri November 09, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Transport secretary calls for removal of bottlenecks from BRTS Red Line Project

All efforts should be taken to remove the bottlenecks in the smooth implementation of the Rapid Bus Transit System’s Red Line section on a fast-track basis as per the government’s vision.

This was stated by Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Secretary Muhammad Akhtar Ghori during a meeting with a delegation of Mott MacDonald London (MML) which called on him at the Sindh Secretariat.

David Cox, managing director of MML led the delegation, and it included MMP Managing Director Waseem Wazir, Ejaz Alam, PD, Zahid Junejo, RM MMP, Abdul Rasheed Mughal, Project Director of Karachi BRT Red Line Project, Fazal Karim Khatri, Coordinator / Bus Operation Expert, PID BRT Red Line and Ashraf Ali Lakhao, Chief Consultant at the Transport and Mass Transit Department.

Transport Secretary Ghoro extended his gratitude to MML and MMP for the development of the Karachi BRTS Red Line Project. The delegation also briefed the secretary on the project’s progress. Secretary Ghori underlined the importance of the BRTS Red Line Project for the improvement of public transport issues being faced by Karachi’s citizens and emphasised that bottlenecks should be removed.

The delegation reaffirmed its full commitment and cooperation with the Sindh government for the timely implementation of the project. The MML is part of the Asian Development Bank-funded Red Line Project under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management package (EPCM). EPCM is responsible for the details of the 29.5 kilometre Red Line project for Phase-1 which starts from Numaish to Malir Cantt, Gate No 6 and finishes at Model Colony.

Comments

