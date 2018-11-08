Falcons set free

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The provincial minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday set free seven priced falcons at Pakistan Forest College University of Peshawar, which were recovered from a smuggler at Bacha Khan Airport last week.The minister said that a total of nine falcons were recovered from a Qatar-bound smuggler Hidayat Ullah, resident of Kohat, adding two of the falcons were found dead.
