Falcons set free

PESHAWAR: The provincial minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday set free seven priced falcons at Pakistan Forest College University of Peshawar, which were recovered from a smuggler at Bacha Khan Airport last week.The minister said that a total of nine falcons were recovered from a Qatar-bound smuggler Hidayat Ullah, resident of Kohat, adding two of the falcons were found dead.