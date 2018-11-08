IMF team arrives for bailout package

ISLAMABAD: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arrived in Islamabad Wednesday for talks on a possible IMF bailout, even as Pakistan insisted it had solved its immediate balance of payments crisis.

Speaking shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from Beijing, Pakistan´s finance minister said Tuesday that assurances from China -- combined with a pledge made by Saudi Arabia last month -- meant that Pakistan´s immediate fiscal woes were "over".

"We had a gap of $12 billion and in that $12 billion, six billion came from Saudi Arabia and the rest came from China," Asad Umar told reporters, without specifying the nature of the Chinese assistance. The finance secretary and the governor of the state bank will attend a meeting in Beijing on Friday to finalise the terms of the assistance, he added.

Pakistan secured $6 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia and struck a 12-month deal for a balance of payments lifeline during Khan´s visit in October.