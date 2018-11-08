Thu November 08, 2018
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

BR
Bureau report
November 8, 2018

Captain martyred in Mohmand IED blast

GHALLANI: A captain of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) was martyred and a soldier was injured in an explosion caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Peeshto Kandao in Safi subdivision of Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.

Security officials said the martyred and injured soldier were part of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and were on a mission to clear the route when an IED planted by unknown people by the roadside went off. The sources said Captain Zargham was martyred on the spot while Sepoy Rehman suffered injuries. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Ghallanai, the headquarters of Mohmand tribal district.

Meanwhile, the Namaz-e-Janaza for Shaheed Captain Zargham was offered at Peshawar Cantonment and his body was dispatched to his ancestral town for burial with full military honours.

Governor Shah Farman, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, IGFC Major General Mohammad Wasim Ashraf, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, provincial ministers and a number of civil and military officials attended the funeral for Captain Zargham. It was after some gap that a terrorist attack took place in Mohmand. Like other tribal districts, Mohmand had become quite peaceful after series of military offensives conducted against the militants. The militants had escaped across the border to

Afghanistan and settled in border provinces such as Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan wherefrom they stage attacks inside the tribal districts. The security situation had improved in the tribal districts after Pakistan started fencing the border with Afghanistan and regularised movement of Afghans entering Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said Captain Zargham Fareed, who was martyred in Mohmand district, had offered supreme sacrifice for the defence of motherland and security of its people. The minister, in a statement here, paid tribute to the martyred officer and said the brave armed forces of Pakistan were rendering great sacrifices for defending the country and they were pride of the nation.

