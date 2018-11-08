Egypt sentences 8 IS militants to death

CAIRO: An Egyptian military court sentenced eight members of the Islamic State group to death on Wednesday for a deadly attack against the army in 2016, several regime sources told AFP. The court in Ismailia in the country’s northeast also sentenced 32 people to life imprisonment — a term of 25 years under Egyptian law — while two others were given 15 years. Two defendants were acquitted, a military source said.