Thu November 08, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Capacity building for public school teachers

The school education and literacy department of the government of Sindh has embarked upon the capacity building of mathematics and science teachers of class V and class VIII in public schools.

In the first phase, teachers of 4,525 model schools throughout the province are being trained. The training started in Karachi division for which 1,075 teachers had been nominated to attend three days’ training that started on November 5.

The training have been planned for all six divisions of Sindh and 35 government elementary colleges have been identified as training centres. The principals of colleges have been shouldering the responsibilities as they have been provided with the operational guidelines for the smooth execution of the training program.

The training has been designed in collaboration with the Beaconhouse School System to enable the teachers to see their role in achieving students learning outcome mentioned in the national curriculum. The teachers are trained to prepare the students to develop competency-based learning through different teaching methodologies.

The program intends to bring improvement in the Standardised Achievement Test (SAT) which is an objective indicator of service delivery in public schools. The SAT is a reform initiative of the school education and literacy department to measure the education delivery in the school, both at district and provincial level.

