Wed November 07, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2018

Seminar on clinical management begins

PESHAWAR: A three-day seminar on “Clinical Management of Weapon-Wounded Patients in Austere Environments” got underway on Tuesday.

The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) jointly arranged the event in an effort to train doctors of various health facilities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal districts.

The aim of the seminar is to share and discuss the ways to overcome the challenges confronted by the surgeons and to provide safe, appropriate and effective surgery to the weapon-wounded patients under such difficult conditions to minimise possible damages.

Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, KMU Vice-Chancellor, while speaking at the opening session as a chief guest, said quality care and safe surgeries in the field were essential, but there was also a need to consider a comprehensive approach towards dealing with the wounded patients at various levels.

He said the best nursing care, physical rehabilitation and the supply of prostheses to people with disabilities also have an important role in providing medical aid. The assistance and the emotional support provided to the victims or patients are also vital.

Dr Arshad Javaid said even in the difficult conditions it was possible to ensure the safety of the patient, to perform appropriate surgical interventions.

He added that the ICRC had the expertise and the experience of medical work in fragile environments and in conflict zones around the world, so this experience will definitely help develop and practice minimum standards for the treatment of wounded patients.

Dr Arshad Javaid said there was a dire need of trained human resource in all fields, especially in the health sector with comprehensive health delivery approach keeping in mind the prevailing situation of KP.

