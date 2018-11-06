Tue November 06, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

PSCA orders action against e-challan defaulters

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority announced an immediate onset of punitive action for its E-Challan collectables here in Qurban Lines on Monday.

The PSCA spokesperson disclosed to the media the framework of blacklisting the vehicles of E-Challan defaulters and, then, sharing the word with the ground teams, on move and in pickets, in addition to the prying eyes of tens of hundreds of Police Communication Officers scouring the metropolis for the non-starters on the payment part – all such subterfuges to outsmart the law will meet a general hold-up by the ground teams of CTPL categorically tipped by the PSCA.

This also applies to those who temper with or hide the registration number of their vehicles to evade challan-calibrated cameras, the spokesperson added. Their vehicles will be detained for pending payment of the owed fines; owners of two and four wheelers must clear the accounts to avoid a hold-up on road where release of the vehicles will only be possible once fines are paid and the case is settled fully, he apprised.

Tempering or hiding of the number plates will be considered an act of unlawful interference against the writ of the government warranting action, he concluded. Citizens can visit “ECHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK” to check the status of E-Challan against their CNIC and registration number. E-Challans can be paid in all branches of the Bank of Punjab across the province.

arrested: Officers of National Highways & Motorway Police Central Zone arrested four dacoits involved in robbery incident at Highways fine collection unit office and recovered looted amount and illegal arms from their possession.

Four dacoits stormed into Fine Collection Unit Base at Yousafwala, Sahiwal and snatched Rs291,200, one of FCU staff members told officer of Motorway Police Patrolling Mobile. On receiving information officer of Inspector Shahnawaz along with lady officer JPO Iqra Faiz chased and intercepted the dacoits who were on two motorcycles. The dacoits opened fire on the motorway police patrolling mobile while NH&MP officers retaliated. During the cross-fire, three bullets of criminals hit patrolling vehicle at bumper and body.

The officers took the position and managed to stop the suspected motorcycles after a while and arrested one dacoit namely Liaqat Ali, resident of Sahiwal. While apprehending dacoit Motorway SPO Shahnawaz got head injury and scratches on face. The arrested criminal along with loot was handed over to local police for legal action.

IG Motorway Police Allah Dino Khawaja announced commendation certificates, appreciated the bravery, spirit and effort of officers.

RESCUE 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 972 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, eight persons died, whereas 1,118 were injured. Out of the injured, 687 were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 423 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Charge assumed: The Punjab government has posted Imran Mehmood (PSP, BS-19) as Director (Police matters) in Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Imran Mehmood has assumed the charge of his new assignment.

Earlier, Imran Mehmood has served on different important administrative and field positions as AIG Operations Punjab, Additional Director Administration, Special Protection Unit, SSP CM security and DPO Khushab.

