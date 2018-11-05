Avoiding bloodshed sends dangerous message to non-state actors, says Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari, on Sunday said appeasement to avoid bloodshed sends a dangerous message to the non-state actors, undermining the concept of democratic peaceful protest.

In a number of tweets, the minister expressed her views on the three-day agitation and rioting across Pakistan, which hit the country following the Supreme Court’s judgement to acquit Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case and the agreement reached between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan.

She wrote, “It is unfortunate we don't study history-- appeasement historically never works as Chamberlain’s Munich appeasement towards Nazis showed. Appeasement to avoid ‘bloodshed’ in a war-weary Europe led to massive bloodshed & destruction in the form of WW II.”

Dr Mazari continued, “Appeasement to ‘avoid bloodshed’ sends a dangerous message to non-state actors & undermines the very concept of democratic peaceful protest. The State has to enforce rule of law, constitution & stand by state institutions especially when they are targeted. ppeasement to ‘avoid bloodshed’ sends a dangerous msg to non-state actors & undermines the very concept of democratic peaceful protest. The State has to enforce Rule of Law, Constitution & stand by state institutions esp when they are targeted. #IStandWithSupremeCourt". “And despite sceptics & beyond despondency I trust PM Khan to deliver on his commitment to rule of law, constitution & defence of state institutions as well as to human rights guaranteed in the constitution--not just in present situation but also on issues like Enforced Disappearances,” she wrote.

There has been mixed reaction to the media in general and on social media regarding the government’s agreement with TLP leadership, but mostly, the development has been criticised, referring to the open threats to the key state institutions by Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Afzal Qadri.

Questions have been raised on how those, who had openly castigated the army chief and hurled threats at the Supreme Court judges, who had delivered the judgement, could be treated normally and the state interacted and signed an agreement with them. However, on its part, the government has begun crackdown on rioters and booked over 500 of them, including top TLP leadership.