1,077 drug peddlers arrested

Islamabad: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has registered 902 cases and nabbed 1077 accused involved in drug trafficking during the current year.

Of the total arrested accused, 830 were given punishments, hence, registering 95 per cent successful conviction rate.

The data, enumerating professional performance of ANF during this year, on Sunday revealed that the force during numerous operations across the country seized 4143.96-kg opium, 1572-kg morphine, 3481.242-kg heroin, 45120.438-kg hashish, 2.492-kg cocaine, 1621.349-kg amphetamine, 45.673-kg methamphetamine, 1.543-kg ecstasy tablets, 92.37-kg xanax tablets, 71.400-kg pranax tablets, 57.027-kg cannabis, 8-kg poppy straw and precursor chemical comprising 4283 litres acetic anhydride, 3700 litres sulphuric acid, 450 litres hydrochloric acid, 6977 litres acetone, 114 litres ketamine and 65-kg crystals. Further, this year ANF has also frozen assets worth Rs39.265 million. During this year, ANF, under the leadership of Director General (DG), Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, has undertaken 331 drug abuse prevention and awareness raising activities throughout the country. Moreover, regarding drug treatment facilities, it has been revealed that in addition to already established three Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centres (MATRCs) at Islamabad, Quetta and Karachi.