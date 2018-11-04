SCBA president stresses rule of law

LAHORE: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) newly-elected President Amanullah Kanrani has said he would not unnecessarily praise the judiciary and the government and would stand by the state institutions only if they worked within their constitutional frameworks.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Kanrani made it clear that the bar would not play second fiddle to the judiciary or the government.

He said there was no gulf between the bar and the bench but, in the past, the bar’s message was not conveyed properly to the bench to gain personal benefits.

“The bar and bench are the part and parcel of judicial system. I would not blame anyone for misleading the judiciary in the past,” he added. He said new leadership of the bar would convey its message to the bench properly. He said he would shun the traditional politics as he believed in serving the lawyer community without any discrimination, adding that the judicial commission on judges’ appointment should give due weight to the lawyers’ recommendations.