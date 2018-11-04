Lahore Lions beat Panthers by 4 wickets

LAHORE: Lahore Lions beat Lahore Panthers by four wickets in a match of the 6th National Veterans T-20 cricket Cup at Railways Stadium here on Saturday.

Scores: Panthers 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Zubair Idrees 82, Ather Saeed 59, M Salman Khan 29, Shahid Anwar 15, Dastageer Butt 2/29). Lahore Lions 202 for 6 wickets in 19.2 overs (Dastageer Butt 61, Babar Altaf Butt 28, Naseer Bhatti 25, Kafayat Hussain 22, Javed Hafeez 21 and Ghafar Kazmi 20).

Javaid Ashraf and M Kaleem were umpires and M Akbar was the socrer. End of the Match Chief Guest CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave the man of the match award to Dastageer Butt, Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and Salman Khan also present.