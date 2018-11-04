Rangers catch 22 suspects in raids

The Sindh Rangers announced on Saturday 22 suspected criminals had been arrested in targeted operations across Karachi.

Shahzad alias Kara, Daud and Shahnawaz alias Adil were caught during raids in Taimuria and Saeedabad. They were said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and allegedly involved in several robberies and street crime cases, according to a Rangers spokesperson.

During a raid in the Kalri area of Lyari, Shoaib alias Cheepa, who belongs to the Lyari gang war and is said to be involved in drug peddling, was apprehended.

During raids in Hyderi Market and Madina Colony, nine men were arrested for their involvement in robberies, street crime and drug peddling cases. They were identified as Mohammad Altaf alias Don, Aftab Ahmed, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Ali alias Tootla, Amir, Mohammad Saleem, Asadullah, Mohammad Zeeshan Khan and Anwar Zeb.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized weapons and narcotics and recovered looted valuables. The suspects were handed over to police for legal action.

Paramilitary soldiers conducted a joint raid with police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Bilawal Goth and arrested two men identified as Fida Hussain and Abdul Qadeer. During initial interrogation, they admitted their involvement in over 80 street crime cases in different parts of the city, including Bahadurabad, Sharifabad, Chandni Chowk and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The suspects were arrested with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage where Abdul Qadeer was seen looting a shop in Bahadurabad on October 22. The owner of the shop also identified the suspects.

Two suspects said to be involved in street crime and identified as Ovais and Babar were arrested by the Saudabad police. According to the police, the men were trying to flee after shooting a milk shop owner for offering resistance during a robbery bid. The police personnel busy in routine patrolling reached the site and arrested both the suspects after an exchange of fire.

Moreover, during raids in Taimuria and Eidgah five suspects were apprehended for being allegedly involved in various street crime cases. They were identified as Adil, Haroon Sajjan, Shahzad, Dawood and Altaf.

Arms and ammunition were seized and looted valuables recovered from the suspects’ possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigations are underway.

CTD arrests robber

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a man involved in a number of murder and robbery cases.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a raid was carried out in Gulberg near Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi and apprehended Kashif Ali alias Munna alias Rashid Ali alias Kamran was apprehended. The initial investigations showed that the man belonged to a gang led by Arif Mehmood and they had committed several robberies in different parts of the city. They used to rob people outside automated teller machines and marriage lawns.

Ali had earlier been arrested in 2013 by the Crime Investigation Department for being involved in the kidnapping of a trader from Tariq Road, but later he had been granted bail.

In 2017 he had allegedly killed a shopkeeper for resisting a robbery bid near Five Star Chowrangi, but he had managed to escape and only his companion, Iqbal, had been arrested.