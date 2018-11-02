Fri November 02, 2018
November 2, 2018

Pakistan rejects India’s protest on CPEC bus service

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) purported protest and statement regarding bus service through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“India’s repeated regurgitation of claims over Indian Occupied Kashmir can neither change the facts of history nor the legality of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement here.

“As per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is disputed, the final status of which is to be determined through a democratic and impartial plebiscite to be held under the auspices of the United Nations,” the statement said. The spokesperson said in complete violation of the UNSC resolutions, and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people, India continues to maintain its illegal hold over Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir through brutal use of force. It may be recalled that Indian leaders had committed to hold the plebiscite.

The Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir remains the most militarised zone in the world, where the occupation forces are killing and maiming people on a daily basis. The gross and systematic violations of human rights of the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir at the hands of occupation forces have been extensively documented in the report issued by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in June 2018.

By raising frivolous issues, India cannot mislead the international community or hide its state-terrorism against a people engaged in a legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

“We call upon India to vacate its illegal occupation. We also call upon India to allow the Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommended by the OHCHR to investigate human rights violations, and resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the Foreign Office statement said.

