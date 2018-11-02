APHC hails Pak stand on Kashmir issue in UN

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani has eulogised stand taken by Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and maintained that it reflects the historical facts and ground realities.

According to international media reports emanating from Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) capital Srinagar while reacting to the remarks made by Indian ambassador at the UNGA, widely respected Kashmiri leader said that it was full of lies, deceit, arrogance and persistent denial of basic and ground realities. He said, “We are neither surprised nor did we expect anything substantial to be delivered there, because of the arrogant mindset India prefers to be in denial mode since the tragedy of Kashmir was born in 1947.”

Claiming to be the largest democracy with multi cultural society and a fast growing economic hub, it can’t dare to accept the bare and internationally recognised issue, not because they are not in know of the fact, but only because they have fed their majority vote bank with this false and baseless rhetoric of “Atoot Ang” (Integral part) for the last 71 years and for the fear of losing power they continue to poison their minds, he said. “Lies even repeated for centuries and by the whole world, they still remain lies, said Syed Ali Geelani.

Hailing Pakistan Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi for her stance, Geelani said all member countries including India is aware about the historical evidences and aspects of Kashmir issue, saying it was India that took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations and added that eighteen resolutions were passed in favour of right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the august world body stands guarantee for these resolution, but unfortunately it has miserably failed to safeguard its own reputation and unless it shuns the stains of importance, inability and helplessness, oppressed people like those of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to live in hell like atmosphere under the threatening shadow of gun from its oppressor.

Appreciating Pakistan’s efforts, he said that this country, despite its domestic turmoil and neighbours aggression, always stood through every thick and thin with the helpless people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that acknowledging the resolution by Pakistan is encouraging and hoped that all freedom loving nations will come forward to support it and pressurise India to fulfil its international commitments.

Syed Ali Geelani while paying his tributes to slain youth in Budgam encounter said that these youths lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation, and added they are laying heavy responsibility on our shoulders to carry their mission till its logical end.

He blamed India for its rigid and stubborn approach and said that their insensitivity and non-seriousness is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed. They mercilessly are killing our youth on one pretext or the other. Referring to Kashmir issue, Syed Ali Geelani said that it is a political and humane issue and as such military might or coercive measures won’t deter us to pursue our cherished goal.