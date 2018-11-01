Punjab to be made crime-free zone, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Police uniform is a symbol of honour and requires that police personnel should fulfil their duties in the best of manner and set an example for others.

There is nothing more important than the protection of life and property of the people, he said adding that the government is committed to make Punjab crime-free province and required resources will be provided for this purpose.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, passing-out parade of officers of Persons on High Risk force special protection unit, was held at Elite Police Training School, Bedian, where Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest.

The chief minister inspected the passing-out parade and a smartly turned out contingent of passed-out officers presented a salute to him. He witnessed their display of professional expertise. inspectors, constables and former officers are included in 456 officials of Persons on High Risk force special protection unit.

Addressing the passing-out parade, the chief minister said that he is satisfied after examining the performance of passed-out officers as the security of important personalities is in the hands of active persons. The passion of officials of this unit is praiseworthy as they are setting up wonderful traditions of sacrifice for the protection of others by leaving aside their peace of life. I am convinced that the jawans who have completed rigorous commando training of three months duration at Police Training Centre, Sihala and Elite Police Training School, Bedian are fully prepared to defeat terrorists and other anti-social elements. He said that a true police officer performs duties in an impartial manner and without any fear except that of Allah Almighty. I advise that you should not retreat from your mission in any circumstances. If you follow this commitment you will earn respect in the society, he added. Police uniform is a symbol of honor and requires that you should fulfil your duties in the best of manner that it becomes an example for others and there is nothing more important than the protection of life and property of the people. This is the primary duty of the police and it should work with diligence in this regard, he said.

Usman Buzdar said he has been regularly monitoring all the steps made for the protection of the people by the police. He advised the passed-out officers to work with honesty, commitment and zeal. If you help the victims and provide relief to the helpless, you will get maximum respect, he said. He said that police training on modern lines and provision of latest weapons is a priority agenda of the government. We are committed to make Punjab crime-free province and required resources will be provided for this purpose. We fully understand the importance of Punjab police and no stone will be left unturned to utilise the available resources.

IG police Amjad Javed Saleemi said that history of Punjab police is filled with sacrifices. The staff of police stations will not be disturbed after the establishment of force for High Risk Persons and daily policing will be done according to the routine. Earlier, work in police stations was hampered due to provision of security to some VIPs but after the establishment of this force, the routine police work will continue according to routine.

The chief minister has encouraged the Punjab police and we will continue to work as a vanguard for the maintenance of peace. Commandant Elite Police Training School also addressed the ceremony. The chief minister also gave away prizes to officers showing best performance in their training.

All practical steps are being adopted by the Punjab Police to eliminate crime and criminals from the province to secure each and every person of Punjab by launching a new force, Persons on High Risk (PHR) of Special Protection Unit (SPU) to ensure consecutive working at police stations and offices without disturbing the complainants and public. This was stated by Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, while speaking at the passing-out ceremony of the first batch of PHR at Elite Police Training Center, Bedian, on Wednesday. The passed out 456 officials included constables, inspectors and 88 retired army officers. The training duration was comprised of 36 weeks among which 24 weeks training was completed at Police Training College, Sihala and 12 weeks was held at Elite Police Training Centre, Lahore. During training the course modules included Close Protection Security, modern techniques and use of latest weapons.

The PHR force basically operates under Special Protection Unit (SPU) which will ensure the security not only the local persons at high risk but also the foreigners and Chinese experts in connection of CPEC. After induction of this force, the police stations and offices could perform their duties in providing consecutive justice to the complainants without disturbing the police stations.

PHR force instructors included four and one retired army officers, Lieutenant-Col Pervaiz Iqbal, Maj Asad Zaman Kiyani, Maj Ali Nawaz Janjua, Maj Khalid Bin Saeed Tiwana and Col (R) Saad Saleem besides police instructors.