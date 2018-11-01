Aasia judgment reverberates in UK Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The news of Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitting Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case made it to the British Parliament on Wednesday when the Prime Minister Theresa May was asked during the Question Hour to acknowledge and praise the decision.

An MP asked the prime minister: “Will the Prime Minister welcome the acquittal by Pakistan Supreme Court of Aasia Bibi, the young Christian wife and mother of five, who has spent 8 years in prison, mostly in solitary confinement facing the death penalty on blasphemy charges merely for drinking water from a communal supply, and will the Prime Minister commend the courage and integrity of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. The message he has sent out regarding religious freedom for those of all faiths and in delivering the judgment setting Aasia free and rectifying a grave injustice.”

In reply Prime Minister May said: “The news out of Pakistan of the release of Aasia Bibi will be welcomed by her family and all those who have campaigned in Pakistan and around the world for her release. Our long term position on death penalty is well known and we call for its abolition globally.”