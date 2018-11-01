Thu November 01, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
November 1, 2018

All institutions should stand with SC, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said all the institutions, including National Assembly, should stand with the Supreme Court on its verdict.

“We could have different approaches on the judicial activism. When the judiciary gives a decision and provides justice, all the institutions including parliament should stand with it as Supreme Court is our own institution,” he said this while talking to newsmen at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The PPP chairman added that the country could not be run from the streets and had to be run according to the Constitution and the rule of law. “I am waiting for the day when the country is run through the rule of law and not threats,” he said.

On the issue of National Action Plan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said extremism is a big issue which should be dealt with sternly. “All the political parties sat together and formulated the National Action Plan but unfortunately the previous government as well as the present government had failed to implement it,” he said.

