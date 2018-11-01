Thu November 01, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Karachi University awards 24 PhD, 31 MPhil degrees

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of Karachi University on Wednesday awarded 24 PhD, 31 MPhil and two master’s degrees in various disciplines.

According to the KU spokesperson, the BASR, in a meeting recently held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, decided to confer the degrees.

The varsity has awarded 24 PhD degrees. The recipients include Shahina Kausar in Education, Farah Naz in Marine Biology, Sara in Chemistry, Muhammad Shakeel in Molecular Medicine, Amna Bibi and Bushra Bilil in Chemistry (HEJ), Sana Sadaf, Nawaz Amber and Ambreen Hasnat from Biochemistry, Riffat Yasmin in Pharmaceutics, Salima Barkat Ali in Psychology, Farah Sharif in Zoology, Syeda Rima Ishaq and Sadiah M Saleemullah Khan of Microbiology, Amjad Sohail in Philosophy, Saba Majeed and Syed Saad Hussain in Pharmacology, Ahsan Usman in Law, Zehra Parveen in Food Science and Technology, Ambreen Insaf in Applied Physics, Naveed-e-Sehar in Library and Information Science, Shazia Kousar in Botany and Hina Masood in Geography.

The MPhil degree recipients include Syed Arsalan, M Atiq and Fayyaz-ur-Rasheed of the Institute of Space Science And Planetary Astrophysics, Shereena Shahid, Zobia Naz, Sumbul Mujahid, Urooj Qureshi, Fazila Rizvi, Zara Aslam, Madeeha of Chemistry (HEJ), M Nadeem ul Haq in Women Studies, Mohsin Nawaz, Sabeen Anwar and Mateeha Fatima in Applied Economics, Syeda Maha Zaidi in Geography, Yousuf and Hina Mehmood in Microbiology, Uzma

Ishaque in Nematology, Farozan Umer in Chemistry, Muhammad Kamil in Sociology, Tanzeela Yaqoob in Statistics, Ahad in Pharmacology, Saba Zafar in Pharmacognosy, Rabiya Ali in Physiology, Sana Ashiq in Applied Chemistry, Amna Raza Abbasi in European Studies, Ayesha Khan in Molecular Medicine, Hadisa Naz in Genetics and Muniba Fatima in Physics.

Karachi University awarded master’s degrees to Dr Jamal Abdul Nasir in Plastic Surgery and Dr Asim Masroor Rashid in Anesthesiology.

