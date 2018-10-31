Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed Urs begins

LAHORE: The three-day celebrations of 89th annual Urs of the lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed, began at his shrine at Miani Sahab Graveyard Tuesday with traditional spirit and zeal.

Held under the aegis of Markazi Milad Committee and various other organisations like Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR), the Urs celebrations were participated by thousands of believers and lovers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) besides noted religious scholars who vowed to resist all conspiracies to amend the blasphemy laws on the pressure of Washington. On Wednesday (today), the second day of the Urs, TLYR will take out a rally from Punjab Assembly to the shrine in Miani Sahab. The rally will be led by TLYR Jalali faction Chief Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali. Prominent among the leaders who inaugurated the celebrations at the shrine were Mukhtar Ashraf Rizvi, Mustafa Ashraf Rizvi, Shahid Hussain Gardezi, Mufti Ghulam Hasan, Nadeem Rizvi, Pir Idris Shah Zanjani, Arif Awan Advocate, Allama Asif Barkati, Muhabbat Ali Rizvi and others. Addressing the participants, the scholars warned if the rulers try to protect blasphemers, it would only give birth to the lovers of Prophet (PBUH) like Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed. They said those denying the Islamic punishment of death to the blasphemers were also liable to the same punishment. They condemned those conspiring to amend the blasphemy laws to facilitate blasphemers to escape death punishment. They demanded death punishment to all those found guilty of committing blasphemy and inclusion of a chapter in Islamiyat syllabus about Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed.