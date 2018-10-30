Motorbike Ambulance performance lauded

LAHORE: The Motorbike Ambulance Service of Rescue 1122 has managed over 175,000 emergencies in all nine divisional headquarters of Punjab while maintaining an average record response time of four minutes which is a remarkable performance even internationally.

These 900 motorbikes with all lifesaving equipment and the trained staff were successfully launched at the cost of Rs397 million, including staff salaries. Thus due to better planning, a saving of over 50 percent was against the total approved cost of Rs851 million. This Motorbike Ambulance Service has significantly reduced the burden on Rescue Ambulances and in the hospitals by providing medical treatment at the doorstep or at the site of the incident.

This performance and project efficiency were shared by Dr Rizwan Naseer, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) here at Rescue 1122 Lahore Control and Command Centre. He expressed these views while addressing the rescuers of Motorbike Ambulance Service here Monday.

He also congratulated all District Emergency Officers and staff of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Sargodha. In this regard, a ceremony was organised to commemorate the efforts of all team of Motorbike Ambulance Service.