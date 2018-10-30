Pak shooters fail to impress in Italy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters failed to impress in the recently concluded 51st World Military Shotgun Championship in Italy.

According to the results received by ‘The News’, in skeet individual category, Abdul Sattar stood 12th, which was second last position, with the score of 96 points (18, 20, 20, 19, 19). In trap individual category, Farrukh Nadeem claimed the 10th position out of 32 players with the score of 113 points (22, 21, 21, 24, 25).

Aamer Iqbal grabbed the 17th position with the score of 109 points (22, 20, 21, 23, 23) in the same category. Zafar-ul-Haq scored 108 points (21, 23, 19, 23, 22) to settle for the 19th position in the same category.

In the team category of trap event, Pakistan took fifth position out of nine countries with the score of 330 points (65, 64, 61, 70, 70). Farrukh scored 113 points, Aamer scored 109 and Zafar managed 108.

Three athletes from the squad will participate in the 8th Asian Shotgun Championships that is to be held in Kuwait from November 2-12.

Aamer, Farrukh and Zafar are to participate in trap and double trap events. But a source told ‘The News’ that Farrukh and Zafar might withdraw from this championship.