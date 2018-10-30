Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Army toil to win, Navy hammer KPT

KARACHI: Former two-time champions Army surged to the summit after snatching a 1-0 win from little-known Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Monday.

Having mostly rookies, Army had to labour hard before Ali Reza hit the winner for them in the 87th minute to ensure three crucial points.The outcome pushed soldiers to the top spot with 19 points from nine matches.Army’s victory also forced Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to come down to second spot with 18 points.

The loss left ASM reeling at the bottom with just three points to their credit.Meanwhile, after recording a win the other day following a series of losses Karachi Port Trust (KPT) once again lost their way and were whipped 5-1 by Navy in a one-sided show.

“It was a poor day for us. We lack in defence and this is a huge issue for us at the moment,” KPT coach Fareed Majeed told ‘The News’.However, he was quick to add that if they were able to perform in their remaining two matches in their Lahore round then things would again become good for them. “We are to face KRL and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in the next few days. If we played well in those games we could bounce back,” the coach said.

Navy, who completely dominated the game, went ahead through a fine strike from Abdul Rehman at the stroke of half time.

Two minutes into the second half Naved Ahmed hit one nicely to double Navy’s lead. Saddam then made it 3-0 in the 55th minute before Abdul Rehman scoring his second in the 70th minute to add to the misery of the oppositions. Hassan Faiz, ten minutes later, struck fifth goal for Navy. In the 90th minute Junaid Qadir landed the consolation goal for KPT.

The defeat left KPT trailing at the 13th spot out of 15 teams with just four points from eight matches.Navy moved to eighth place with 11 points.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport