Kidnapped girl rescued in Sohrab Goth raid

The Sindh Rangers have recovered an abducted girl and arrested three alleged kidnappers during a raid in the outskirts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the paramilitary force conducted the raid on a tip-off in the Lasi Goth area in Sohrab Goth and arrested the suspects, Taj Mohammad, Akramullah and Madad Ali. The 15-year-old kidnapped girl was recovered from their hideout.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects had abducted the girl on October 23 from Nusrat Bhutto Colony, within the limits of the Sharea Noor Jehan police station, when she was alone at her home.

The abductors’ gang comprised five members including three men and two women, of whom the three men have been detained while raids are being carried out by the Rangers Al-Nisa force to arrest the women. The girl was handed over to her family while the arrested suspects were transferred to police custody to initiate legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.

Suspects arrested

Separately, the paramilitary force also arrested six suspects, including alleged dacoits, during raids in various locations of the city.

During the raids carried out in the Pak Colony, Chakiwara, Preedy and Steel Town areas, the Rangers arrested five suspects who were identified as Haris, Usman, Hamza, Mohammad Waqas and Syed Zubair Hussain Shah. They have been accused of snatching mobile phones, committing dacoities and other criminal offences.

A suspect, Ayyaz Khan alias Kaana, was apprehended by the paramilitary force in the Steel Town area. He was allegedly involved in transportation of weapons and other crimes.

The Rangers also arrested suspected criminals a day earlier. The paramilitary force arrested five suspects, including dacoits and criminals, during their targeted operations in the city on Saturday.

The Rangers troops carried out raids in the Garden and Mobina Town areas from where they apprehended Mehar Ali alias Piyaray, Rasheed, Mohammad Shahzad alias Sajjad, Mohammad Yaseen and Khadim Hussain.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized arms and recovered stolen items from the suspects’ possession. Further investigations are under way.