Gohar urges PFF to invest in under-15 team

KARACHI: Appreciating the impressive performance of Pakistan colts in the SAFF Under-15 Championship in Nepal, former Pakistan assistant coach Gohar Zaman has said that the authorities should not ignore this side.

“I am really happy that our youngsters have done well so far in Kathmandu by beating both India and Bhutan in their league games and are now in the semi-finals,” Gohar told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

“But in the past most of such fine players were discarded even after their superb showing in international circuit. I urge the PFF to stick to this lot, and give it maximum exposure so that a talented bench could be prepared for future,” Gohar said.

“You know we won SAFF Under-16 Championship a few years ago but we did not work properly on those boys. That thing should not be repeated,” Gohar stressed.

He said the PFF always took first step in the right direction but it did not care about the second step. “Achieving targets and maintaining targets are two different things,” Gohar said. He also urged the corporate sector to support young teams. “KRL, Army, K-Electric and PAF should contribute to youth football development. The corporate sector should come forward for developing a strong base. If we give more exposure to the youth it will help our senior team in future,” he added.