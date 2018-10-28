Tortured maidservant handed over to police

LAHORE: An eleven-year-old maidservant who alleges that her employer, his wife and son tortured her with an electric iron was handed over to the Gujarpura police on Saturday.

The girl identified as Sumaira worked as a maidservant in the house of Hina, a resident of China Scheme D/2 Block. The girl's parents had left her in the house of Hina almost six years back and never returned. On the day of the incident, the employer kicked her out of the house as she was not able to work due to severe injuries inflicted on her by the family. The girl approached the neighbours who handed her over to the police.