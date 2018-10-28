‘Breast Cancer Day’ observed

PESHAWAR: Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Saturday observed ‘Breast Cancer Day,’ with an aim to highlight challenges being faced by medical professionals and patients battling the illness.

Dr Sayed Farooq Jamil, special secretary KP Health Department, was the chief guest while the event was attended by doctors, researchers and large number of students.

Convener of the event, Dr Amjad Ali, said that there is significant deviation from internationally recommended evidence-based guidelines in management of breast cancer patients in Pakistan.

He informed that doctors in Pakistan were not fully aware of the contemporary surgery techniques relating to cancer that are adopted by doctors in the developed countries and often patients do not get proper investigation and treatment.

Dr Amjad suggested that a body should be set up that looks into breast cancer management guidelines in the light of international research.

“We also need a comprehensive programme to teach and train our medical staff in ways to manage breast cancer patients,” he added.

At the end, Dr Sayed Farooq Jamil distributed shields among the speakers.