Mujahid Kamran challenges arrest

Lahore : Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran has moved the Lahore High Court against his arrest, physical remand and the inquiry initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said NAB illegally arrested him despite he had nothing to do with allegations levelled against him. He implored the warrants issued for his arrest was also illegal and unlawful which needed to be quashed. He stated that the administrative judge sent him on physical and judicial remand illegally and the petitioner was liable to be discharged of the case. He contended he was not being provided with medical facilities. He prayed to the court to direct the officials to provide him with necessary medical facilities, including admission to a medical facility. He stated he was ready to furnish bail bonds to the entire satisfaction of the court.

He prayed to the court to release him by granting him bail. Mujahid Kamran was arrested for his alleged involvement in making over 500 illegal appointments of mostly grade 17 and above between 2013 and 2016, violating the procurement rules. Dr Kamran was also accused of illegally appointing his wife, Dr Shazia Qureshi, as principal of Punjab University Law College (PULC).