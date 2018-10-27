Rana Club victorious in Ikram Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Rana Cricket Club beat Mao Gymkhana by 53 runs in the 8th Ikramudfin Memorial Cricket Tournament Palyed in Jallo Park Ground.Scores: Rana Cricket Club 363 (Ashar 108, Abid 82, Aqib 54, Rana Bilal 39, Saad 4/54, Zahid 3/60). Mao Gymkhana 310. (Nadeem 86, Yasin 51, Murtaza 36, Ali 3/44, Israr 2/37, Anas 2/40, Rana Bilal 2/41).
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Rana Cricket Club beat Mao Gymkhana by 53 runs in the 8th Ikramudfin Memorial Cricket Tournament Palyed in Jallo Park Ground.Scores: Rana Cricket Club 363 (Ashar 108, Abid 82, Aqib 54, Rana Bilal 39, Saad 4/54, Zahid 3/60). Mao Gymkhana 310. (Nadeem 86, Yasin 51, Murtaza 36, Ali 3/44, Israr 2/37, Anas 2/40, Rana Bilal 2/41).
Comments