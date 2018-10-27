Punjab Finance Minister meets IMF representative Teresa Daban Sanches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reforms: Stability in democratic process and monetary planning in the country will revive the economy while tax system reforms will increase revenue generation. These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat in a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative Teresa Daban Sanches.
