LHC seeks Smog Commission notification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to produce the notification regarding appointment of Air Pollution Smog Commission constituted by the Supreme Court.

Justice Ayesha Malik issued this order after it was told to the court that Supreme Court had constituted another commission for the purpose of implementation of guidelines prepared by smog commission formed earlier by the Lahore High Court in 2017. The court was hearing a petition moved by PTI leader Walid Iqbal through advocate Sheraz Zaka seeking implementation of recommendations made by the smog commission.

Suspension stayed: The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped the operation of a notification regarding suspension of a Lesco executive engineer on the issue of sending an excessive electricity bill to the daughter of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib. Justice Ali Baqar Najfi issued this order while hearing a petition of Xen Basharat challenging his suspension.