10-year-old coding genius rejects Google offer

DUBAI: Ten-year-old Samira Mehta is being called a genius. While most children are focussed on homework and school, she is not only a skilled programmer, but also owns a company. To top it all? She recently rejected a job offer from Google. Metha set up her own company called ‘Coder Bunnyz’, a game which teaches children all the necessary concepts of computer programming. According to reports by Indian newspapers, the US-based programmer managed to get the attention of Google and was offered a job, but rejected it.
